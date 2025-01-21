SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 7.3% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

