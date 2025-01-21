SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.17 and last traded at $177.26, with a volume of 29203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.65.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 416.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,234.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

