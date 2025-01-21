Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

