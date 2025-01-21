Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

