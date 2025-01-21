Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.88.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SCR. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SCR
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,887.04. Also, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,609.66. Insiders have purchased 14,648 shares of company stock worth $449,533 in the last ninety days. 91.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.