Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,278,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 250,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 153,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $406.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $304.85 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

