Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.