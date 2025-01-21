Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Invests $99,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.