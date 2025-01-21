Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 32624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $883.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,861.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,512.96. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,458 shares of company stock worth $1,568,660. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $292,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

