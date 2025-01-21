Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $1.41 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.80220271 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

