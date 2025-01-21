Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 245,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
