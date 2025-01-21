TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $14.17 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

