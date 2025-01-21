TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,068.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

