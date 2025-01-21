TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 75.87% and a negative net margin of 24.76%.

TechPrecision Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPCS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.19. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

