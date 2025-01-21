Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stake Lowered by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch makes up approximately 0.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 298.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,470 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 32,358 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $37,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,704. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,338 shares of company stock valued at $405,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

