Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Terra has a total market cap of $252.70 million and $53.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000368 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.