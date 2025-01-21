TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.40 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $89.59 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00034678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,875,646,740 coins and its circulating supply is 5,561,528,431 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

