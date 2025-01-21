Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 1,740,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 947,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

