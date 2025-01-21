Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

