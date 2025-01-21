Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

