The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Kevin R. Johnson Acquires 2,400 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.71 and its 200 day moving average is $531.85. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.24 and a 1 year high of $635.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

