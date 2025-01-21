The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Kevin R. Johnson Acquires 2,400 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GS traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.71 and its 200 day moving average is $531.85. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.24 and a 1 year high of $635.43.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on GS
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.