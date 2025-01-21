The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and traded as low as $63.57. The Sage Group shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 17,563 shares.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.6887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

