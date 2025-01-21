The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 117,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $353.97 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.