Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.45 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.32). 4,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

