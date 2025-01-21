Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JBBB opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

