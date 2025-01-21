Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

