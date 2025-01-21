Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,436,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

