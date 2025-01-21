Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

