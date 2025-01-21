Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

