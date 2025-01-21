Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 59383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 5.6 %

About Trilogy Metals

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 30.42.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.