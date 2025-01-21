Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $321,642.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,958.66. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $946,141. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $278.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $296.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

