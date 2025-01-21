Tudor Financial Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after buying an additional 1,149,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after buying an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.