U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,198,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 424,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.