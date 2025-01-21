UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

