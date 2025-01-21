Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Trimmed by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $405.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.