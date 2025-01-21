Ultra Price Down 6.3% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $32.12 million and $1.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,346.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00419697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00014018 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000091 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,448,597 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 405,448,596.7351 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07524961 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,860,023.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

