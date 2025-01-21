UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Dover by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dover by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $144.63 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

