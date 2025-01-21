UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $208.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.93 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

