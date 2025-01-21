UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2,143.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCK opened at $592.69 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.11 and a 200-day moving average of $561.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

