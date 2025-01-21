UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,976,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

