UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,194,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,503,000 after acquiring an additional 302,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,409 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,815,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after buying an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,268,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,336,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

MMM stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

