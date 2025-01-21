Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

