Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

