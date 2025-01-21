Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Unisync Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.