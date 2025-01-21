United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $129.77 on Tuesday.

Shares of UPS opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

