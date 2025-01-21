Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.45. 967,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,785,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

