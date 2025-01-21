Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.45. 967,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,785,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
