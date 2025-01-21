V2X (NYSE:VVX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VVX. Baird R W upgraded V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get V2X alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in V2X by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in V2X by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in V2X by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.