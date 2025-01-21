Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 846,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 552,111 shares.The stock last traded at $132.60 and had previously closed at $132.76.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.