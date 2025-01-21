Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 33.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $134,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 98,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $312.19 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

