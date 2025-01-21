Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,785,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $109.47 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

